Growing Chili Peppers In Orbit

Growing chili peppers on ISS
Megan McArthur @Astro_Megan Space Chile update: they're blooming🌸! I'm grinning!
We expect to see small developing fruit in another week. Learning to grow these more complicated plants in @Space_Station's unique environment will enable astronauts on future planetary missions to grow some of their own food!
