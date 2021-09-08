Growing Chili Peppers In Orbit

Growing chili peppers on ISS

Megan McArthur @Astro_Megan Space Chile update: they're blooming🌸! I'm grinning!

We expect to see small developing fruit in another week. Learning to grow these more complicated plants in @Space_Station's unique environment will enable astronauts on future planetary missions to grow some of their own food!

https://twitter.com/Astro_Megan/status/1433767961148416033

