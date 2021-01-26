Georgia HUNCH Students 3D Print Parts For The International Space Station

The HUNCH - High school students United with NASA to Create Hardware - Program has expanded its partnership opportunities to the Dade County, Georgia, school system in Trenton.

Students will increase their advanced manufacturing capabilities by producing super-strength carbon fiber elements for NASA, the International Space Station, and future deep space products.

HUNCH was designed to inspire students through project-based learning. Students have opportunities to participate in six HUNCH focus areas -- design and prototyping, software, hardware, sewn flight articles, video and media, and culinary arts.

Schools can participate in HUNCH by meeting a set of minimal qualifications and having the capability to complete program requirements. To be a successful program, HUNCH organizers recommend that school faculties include teachers with prior experience in the focus area.

Dade County, Georgia, Middle School HUNCH students KK Castleberry, left, and Meleah Smith show 3D-printed items manufactured using the school's printer. HUNCH's goal is to empower and inspire students through a project-based learning program and by providing opportunities to students to play an active role in the space program.

