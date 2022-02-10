Free-flying Astrobee Robotic Assistants Inside ISS

©NASA
Astrobee Robotic Assistants
A pair of free-flying Astrobee robotic assistants test automated rendezvous maneuvers using an algorithm for the ROAM, or Relative Operations for Autonomous Maneuvers, technology demonstration inside the International Space Station's Kibo laboratory module.
iss066e134584 (Feb. 2, 2022) - Larger image
