Free-flying Astrobee Robotic Assistants Inside ISS

  • Press Release - Source: NASA
  • Posted February 10, 2022 12:11 AM
  • Comments

©NASA

Astrobee Robotic Assistants

A pair of free-flying Astrobee robotic assistants test automated rendezvous maneuvers using an algorithm for the ROAM, or Relative Operations for Autonomous Maneuvers, technology demonstration inside the International Space Station's Kibo laboratory module.

iss066e134584 (Feb. 2, 2022) - Larger image

Please follow SpaceRef on Twitter and Like us on Facebook.


TAGS: ISS

FILED UNDER:

SOURCE: NASA Press Release




Kepler Communications - Aether - Unbound Connectivity to your on-orbit assets
Stolen Skies by Tim Powers - Baen Books
Don’t Blow Yourself Up - The Further True Adventures and Travails of the Rocket Boy of October Sky By Homer Hickam

 

Calendar

Events
Launches
Your Event

 

Recent Articles


Subscribe

Masthead

Tip your editors
tips@spaceref.com

Senior Editor & Chief Architect:
Marc Boucher
Email | Twitter

Editor-in-Chief:
Keith Cowing
Email | Twitter