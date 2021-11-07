Florida As Seen From The Space Station

Thomas Pesquet: A unique aspect of space travel is that you can see your destination before you leave!

We flew over Florida recently and probably in a few days we will splashdown there. I don't want to liken us to the Apollo astronauts, but it must have been a strange feeling to look up at the Moon in 1969 and think that you would be there in a few days' time!

Le voyage spatial est le seul qui permet de voir sa destination avant d'y arriver, plutôt cool 😎 La Station spatiale a survolé la Floride récemment, et ce sera à nouveau le cas quand on va plonger vers elle pour se poser. Sans vouloir nous comparer aux astronautes des missions Apollo, ça devait être un sentiment particulier de regarder la Lune en 1969 et de se dire qu'ils y poseraient le pied quelques jours plus tard !

Credits: ESA/NASA Larger image



