Expedition 64 ISS 20th Anniversary On Orbit Crew News Conference.

Aboard the International Space Station, Expedition 64 Commander Sergey Ryzhikov of Roscosmos and Flight Engineers Kate Rubins of NASA and Sergey Kud-Sverchkov of Roscosmos discussed the upcoming 20th anniversary of a permanent human presence on the orbital laboratory and other elements of life and work in orbit during an in-flight news conference Oct. 30.

After arriving on the station Oct. 14 for a six-month mission, the trio is gearing up to mark the anniversary on Nov. 2, the day in 2000 when NASA astronaut and Expedition 1 Commander Bill Shepherd and Russian cosmonauts Yuri Gidzenko and Sergei Krikalev floated into the fledgling ISS to begin the unbroken human occupancy of the complex.

Please follow SpaceRef on Twitter and Like us on Facebook.