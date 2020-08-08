Download Pictures by Amateur Radio from the International Space Station

  • Status Report - Source: European Space Agency
  • Posted August 8, 2020 9:25 AM
  • Comments

©ESA

Download Pictures by Amateur Radio from the International Space Station.

Did you know that astronauts on the International Space Station send pictures from space to ground over amateur radio that you yourself can get at home using your computer?

Watch this introduction and then follow the tutorial links below for whichever computer operating system you use.

Jump to the video tutorial on how to receive SSTV pictures from the International Space Station using:

- Mac OSX: https://youtu.be/VOPxJ7UpUAI

- Windows 10: https://youtu.be/0eSOQ7IxD68

- Windows 7: https://youtu.be/UKf7h0wBymY

- Ubuntu: https://youtu.be/urNPrpEcAYY

- iOS: https://youtu.be/B1GFg41UAHA

- Android: https://youtu.be/Y2CS9mtv2hU

- Raspberry Pi OS: https://youtu.be/A3Z6pUv6XEA

