CRS-17 Cargo Droid Launched To The International Space Station Launch

A Northrop Grumman Antares rocket, with the company's Cygnus spacecraft onboard, launches at 12:40 p.m. EST, Saturday, Feb. 19., 2022, from the Mid-Atlantic Regional Spaceport's Pad-0A, at NASA's Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia.

Northrop Grumman's 17th contracted cargo resupply mission for NASA to the International Space Station is carrying nearly 8,300 pounds of science and research, crew supplies and vehicle hardware to the orbital laboratory and its crew.

Photo Credit: NASA Wallops/Allison Stancil (WFF-2022-009-001) Larger image



