Cosmonaut Anton Shkaplerov Works Outside Nauka

Roscosmos cosmonaut and Expedition 66 Commander Anton Shkaplerov (upper right) works outside the Nauka multipurpose laboratory module during a spacewalk that lasted seven hours and 11 minutes.

Attached to Nauka at the bottom, is the Prichal docking module that was configured and activated during the spacewalk with fellow cosmonaut and Expedition 66 Flight Engineer Pyotr Dubrov (out of frame).

iss066e119955 (Jan. 19, 2022) - larger image



