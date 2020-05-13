Cleaning Out An Orbital Greenhouse

NASA astronaut and Expedition 63 Commander Chris Cassidy cleans botany research hardware after growing lettuce and mizuna greens inside the Columbus laboratory module.

The Veggie PONDS (passive orbital nutrient delivery system) research facility seeks to demonstrate growing vegetables in space to support future crews on long-term missions.

iss063e003907 (April 29, 2020) - larger image

