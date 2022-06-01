Boeing's CST-100 Starliner Flies Home To Earth

  • Press Release - Source: NASA
  • Posted June 1, 2022 12:08 AM
  • Comments

©NASA

Starliner Flies Home To Earth

Boeing's CST-100 Starliner spacecraft is barely visible (center) as it departs the vicinity of the International Space Station a few hours after undocking from the Harmony module's forward port.

In the foreground, is the Soyuz MS-21 crew ship docked to the Prichal docking module. A portion of one of the Northrop Grumman Cygnus space freighter's cymbal-shaped UltraFlex solar arrays is also visible.

Date Created: 2022-05-25 iss067e075992 (May 25, 20220 - larger image

Please follow SpaceRef on Twitter and Like us on Facebook.


TAGS: Starliner Flies Home To Earth

FILED UNDER:

SOURCE: NASA Press Release




MILITARY SPACE USA
Terran Orbital - Extraordinary Capabilities to Support Any Mission
John Glenn Memorial Symposium - July 18-20, 2022
Kepler Communications - Aether - Unbound Connectivity to your on-orbit assets

 

Calendar

Events
Launches
Your Event

 

Recent Articles


Subscribe

Masthead

Tip your editors
tips@spaceref.com

Senior Editor & Chief Architect:
Marc Boucher
Email | Twitter

Editor-in-Chief:
Keith Cowing
Email | Twitter