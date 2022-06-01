Boeing's CST-100 Starliner Flies Home To Earth

Boeing's CST-100 Starliner spacecraft is barely visible (center) as it departs the vicinity of the International Space Station a few hours after undocking from the Harmony module's forward port.

In the foreground, is the Soyuz MS-21 crew ship docked to the Prichal docking module. A portion of one of the Northrop Grumman Cygnus space freighter's cymbal-shaped UltraFlex solar arrays is also visible.

Date Created: 2022-05-25



