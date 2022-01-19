Astronaut Kayla Barron Sets Up An AstroBee Robotic Free Flyer

©NASA

AstroBee Robotic Free Flyer

NASA astronaut and Expedition 66 Flight Engineer Kayla Barron sets up an AstroBee robotic free flyer with an experimental audio sensor for the SoundSee Mission experiment.

The robotics study uses acoustic technology to detect anomalies and possibly identify early indications of space hardware failure.

iss066e103488 (Jan. 3, 2022) - larger image

