Astronaut Kayla Barron Checks Out Space Station Chile Peppers

  • Press Release - Source: NASA
  • Posted December 6, 2021 11:54 PM
  • Comments

©NASA

Space Station Chile Peppers

NASA astronaut and Expedition 66 Flight Engineer Kayla Barron checks out chile peppers growing inside the International Space Station's Advanced Plant Habitat before they were harvested for the Plant Habitat-04 space botany experiment.

iss066e084293 (Nov. 26, 2021) - larger image

