Astronaut Kayla Barron Checks Out Space Station Chile Peppers

Space Station Chile Peppers
NASA astronaut and Expedition 66 Flight Engineer Kayla Barron checks out chile peppers growing inside the International Space Station's Advanced Plant Habitat before they were harvested for the Plant Habitat-04 space botany experiment.
iss066e084293 (Nov. 26, 2021) - larger image
