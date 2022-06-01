Astrobee Space Droids

©NASA
Astrobee Robots Inside The ISS
Matthias Maurer: Astrobee is a free-flying robot that could soon be very helpful to us on the @iss and in future space missions.
Here I'm supporting the ground teams of MIT and European universities in Portugal and Sweden with some flight manoeuvres on Station. This investigation's called "ReSwarm" - short for RElative Satellite sWArming and Robotic Maneuvering - and it aims to test coordination between multiple robots, robots and cargo, and robots and their operational environment as developers look to the future of autonomous robotic operations in space.
Astrobee in action- iss066e081773
Credit: ESA/NASA
ID: iss066e081773
Larger image
