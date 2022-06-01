Astrobee Space Droids

  • Press Release - Source: NASA
  • Posted June 1, 2022 11:06 PM
  • Comments

©NASA

Astrobee Robots Inside The ISS

Matthias Maurer: Astrobee is a free-flying robot that could soon be very helpful to us on the @iss and in future space missions.

Here I'm supporting the ground teams of MIT and European universities in Portugal and Sweden with some flight manoeuvres on Station. This investigation's called "ReSwarm" - short for RElative Satellite sWArming and Robotic Maneuvering - and it aims to test coordination between multiple robots, robots and cargo, and robots and their operational environment as developers look to the future of autonomous robotic operations in space.

Astrobee in action- iss066e081773
Credit: ESA/NASA
ID: iss066e081773
Larger image

Please follow SpaceRef on Twitter and Like us on Facebook.


TAGS: ISS

FILED UNDER:

SOURCE: NASA Press Release




MILITARY SPACE USA
Terran Orbital - Extraordinary Capabilities to Support Any Mission
John Glenn Memorial Symposium - July 18-20, 2022
Kepler Communications

 

Calendar

Events
Launches
Your Event

 

Recent Articles


Subscribe

Masthead

Tip your editors
tips@spaceref.com

Senior Editor & Chief Architect:
Marc Boucher
Email | Twitter

Editor-in-Chief:
Keith Cowing
Email | Twitter