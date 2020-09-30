Antares Rocket Rolls Out at NASA Wallops

A Northrop Grumman Antares rocket carrying a Cygnus resupply spacecraft is seen as it is transported to the Mid-Atlantic Regional Spaceport's Pad-0A, Saturday, September 26, 2020, at NASA's Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia.

Northrop Grumman's 14th contracted cargo resupply mission with NASA to the International Space Station will deliver about 8,000 pounds of science and research, crew supplies and vehicle hardware to the orbital laboratory and its crew. The CRS-14 Cygnus spacecraft is named after the first female astronaut of Indian descent, Kaplana Chawla, and is scheduled to launch at 10:27 p.m., Tuesday, September 29, 2020 EDT.

Photo Credit: (NASA/Patrick Black) Larger image

