Advanced Life Support Hardware Arrives At NASA

A prototype of Organic Processor Assembly (OPA) - technology capable of treating mixed organic wastes - arrives at the Neil Armstrong Operations and Checkout Building at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Aug. 19, 2020.

At the heart of the OPA is an anaerobic membrane bioreactor - a hybrid technology that couples anaerobic digestion with membrane filtration. Developed through a collaboration between Kennedy's Dr. Luke Roberson and the University of South Florida's Dr. Daniel Yeh, the OPA was designed for an early planetary base scenario to help close the resource recovery loop, decreasing the agency's dependence on resupply missions.

Photo credit: NASA/Cory Huston KSC-20200819-PH-CSH01_0036 Larger image



