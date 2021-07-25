A Sea Of Flags In Space On An International Space Station

Thomas Pesquet: Today the Olympics start in Tokyo, but we held the very first space Olympics last week!!! For crew cohesion and fun, we put together a friendly competition between the Soyuz team and the Dragon team!

Mark did a great job as the grand organiser, and the events ranged from synchronised floating or lack-of-floor routine to (very) long jumps and no-hand ball. We had all flags of the world (yes, every single country) hung up on the ceiling of the lab which gave an inspiring (and colourful) backdrop to our athletic prowess (or lack of). Let the Earthly games begin :)

Les Jeux Olympiques commencent aujourd'hui à Tokyo, mais ici, ils ont déjà eu lieu ! Pour le fun et pour la cohésion au sein de l'équipage, Mark a organisé un super tournoi (olympique) entre l'équipe Soyouz et l'équipe Dragon. Les épreuves allaient de la flottation synchronisée à la gymnastique hors-sol, en passant par le saut en (très grande) longueur et le handball sans les mains. Les drapeaux de tous les pays du monde décoraient le plafond du lab, un fond coloré et inspirant pour nos prouesses :) Que les Jeux (terrestres) commencent !

Credits: ESA/NASA-T. Pesquet larger image

