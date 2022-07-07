A New Way To Get Rid Of Waste From The Space Station

The Nanoracks Bishop Airlock is pictured in the grips of the Canadarm2 robotic arm as it is positioned away from the International Space Station.

The commercial platform was being maneuvered prior to jettisoning a trash container for a fiery, but safe disposal above Earth's atmopshere. Bishop is a multi-faceted airlock attached to the Tranquility module used not only to discard trash, but also to host research payloads, deploy satellites, and serve as a testbed for a variety of space technologies.

Date Created: 2022-07-02 iss067e174422 (July 2, 2022) - larger image

For the first time, the Nanoracks Bishop Airlock has helped take out the trash from the @Space_Station! ~172 pounds of waste was sent to burn up on reentry this past weekend. The trash included packing materials, dirty crew clothing and used office supplies. 🗑️ pic.twitter.com/52VTyw0G7y — ISS Research (@ISS_Research) July 7, 2022

