A Look Inside Columbus

Images of ESA's Columbus module and FSL rack posted by Matthias Maurer to his social media on 1 March 2022 with the caption: Matthias Maurer: I remember posting about ESA - European Space Agency's Fluid Science Lab (FSL) when I was training at the European Astronaut Centre.

Yesterday I put this training to good use installing a new experiment known as PASTA (Particle STAbilised Emulsions and Foams). Unlike the pasta you may know, this PASTA studies the physics of emulsions in microgravity. These are a mixture of two or more liquids that usually separate without the addition of surface-active agents and emulsifiers 💧 It will now be monitored and controlled from the ground by the Belgian User Support and Operations Centre (BUSOC) in Brussels - the operations centre responsible for Columbus's external payloads and the FSL.

Credit: ESA/NASA

ID: iss066e102145

