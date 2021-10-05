Vice President Kamala Harris Kicks Off World Space Week With New YouTube Original Special "Get Curious With Vice President Harris"

Kicking off World Space Week, YouTube Originals today announced "Get Curious with Vice President Harris," a new special encouraging children to "get curious" about space.

This once-in-a-lifetime event follows a group of lucky kids as they meet Vice President Kamala Harris, go on a scavenger hunt with clues delivered by NASA astronaut Shane Kimbrough from the International Space Station, and get unprecedented exclusive access to the United States Naval Observatory. "Get Curious with Vice President Harris" will launch October 7 at 6am PT / 9am ET, on the NASA YouTube Channel and the YouTube Kids app.



"My mom was a scientist. She would take us to the lab with her on the weekends and after school because she had to work long hours," said Vice President Harris to a group of kids in the special. "I just love the idea of exploring the unknown. We're going to learn so much as we increasingly are curious and interested in the potential for the discoveries and the work we can do in space. That's one of the things I'm most excited about."





"We are over the moon to be working with Vice President Harris on this exciting special that encourages kids to ask questions and explore space," said Nadine Zylstra, Head of Family, Learning and Impact for YouTube Originals. "Upholding our commitment to inspiring kids' interests and learning, this special delivers quality, educational programming to our young viewers around the globe -- and it's pretty cool to have the Vice President of the United States and astronaut Shane Kimbrough help us do it."



In "Get Curious with Vice President Harris," our kid explorers visit the Naval Observatory - where the Vice President lives - and meet with Vice President Harris to discuss her role as Vice President and head of the National Space Council as well as the wonders of space. The students are sent on a journey around the observatory; at each stop they receive a new clue from NASA astronaut Shane Kimbrough that helps them find a puzzle piece. They continue to discover new puzzle pieces until they have all the tools needed for a DIY telescope. The kids and viewers at home will learn a little about the Vice President and her passion for science, how the Naval Observatory determines and precisely measures the time for the country, and how to make their own simple telescope to look at the stars. Through this out of this world experience, kids will discover all the cool things you can uncover if you just 'get curious!'



As the head of the National Space Council, Vice President Harris is committed to advancing STEM education and inspiring our nation's children to explore the world around them. The Council, in addition to promoting STEM, will focus its efforts on ensuring that people benefit from space activities that advance our scientific understanding of the Earth and the Universe, enable our national security, and create economic opportunities.



"Get Curious with Vice President Harris" is produced by Sinking Ship Entertainment. Susanne Daniels is Global Head of Original Content for YouTube. Nadine Zylstra serves as Head of Family, Learning and Impact for YouTube Originals. Lauren Vrazilek and Laurel Stier oversee the special for YouTube Originals.



"Get Curious with Vice President Harris" is the latest addition to an expanding roster of YouTube Originals focused on kids and family, including the award-winning "Lockdown," and recent hits such as "BookTube Jr." "The Workout Badges," "Growing with Lottie Dottie," "Kid Correspondent," "Break the Record," "Super Sema," Pinkfong Wonderstar," "Sherwood," "We Are Savvy," "Hyperlinked," "Fruit Ninja Frenzy Force, "Kings of Atlantis" and "DanTDM Creates A Big Scene." Shows on the YouTube Originals for Kids & Family channel can be found here.



YouTube Originals are award-winning series, specials and livestream events for YouTube's two billion active monthly users that entertain, inspire, connect, and educate audiences through authentic storytelling from YouTube creators, music artists and celebrities. By tapping into the platform's growing global community, fan engagement product capabilities, and innovative content, YouTube Originals amplify the most popular and unique aspects of YouTube. Fans can experience YouTube Originals content for free through the standard YouTube platform (ad-supported), or through a paid subscription to YouTube Premium, which adds ad-free, bonus/exclusive content, and early binge access to select programming. YouTube Originals are available in over 100 countries worldwide. Keep up with the latest YouTube news by visiting the global platform's official blog at https://blog.youtube/.



Named as the number one Kids' Entertainment Production Company on Kidscreen's Hot50 list in 2020, Sinking Ship Entertainment is a globally renowned and industry leading Production, Distribution, VFX and Interactive studio specializing in children's and family content. Since its founding in 2004, Sinking Ship has won 24 Daytime Emmy® awards, including series wins for Ghostwriter (Apple TV+), Dino Dan: Trek's Adventures (Nickelodeon), Odd Squad (PBS Kids), and Giver (ION) and was named the Most Innovative Producer at the 2021 Banff World Media Festival. With a global reputation for quality, ground breaking original series and companion interactive experiences, Sinking Ship has produced more than 17 series and distributed to more than 200 countries across the world. Upcoming projects include the third season of the worldwide success, Odd Squad, Builder Brothers Dream Factory, in partnership with Scott Brothers Entertainment and the highly anticipated series, Jane, co-produced with the Jane Goodall Institute. For more information, visit our website, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.



