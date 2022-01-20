Winter Sunrise Over The Columbia River

Images of a land pass over Canada and northern USA during sunrise, captured by ESA astronaut Matthias Maurer on board the International Space Station.

Matthias posted these images to his social media channels on 16 January 2022 with the caption:

Good morning world! What a beautiful start of the day when you look out the window and see the snow-covered world from above. This was a morning land pass over North America and seeing this wintry scene over Vancouver and Seattle, as well as the Columbia River and the Rocky Mountains between Idaho and Montana at sunrise was quite impressive ️❄️

ID: iss066e099014 Credit: ESA/NASA-M.Maurer Larger image



