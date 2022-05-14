©NASA
Namib Desert
This portion of the Namib Desert in southern Namibia boasts some of the tallest dunes in the world attracting the attention of geologists for further study.
The International Space Station was orbiting 266 miles above the Atlantic Ocean at the time this photograph was taken.
iss067e035805 (May 7, 2022) - larger image
Please follow SpaceRef on Twitter and Like us on Facebook.
Calendar
Recent Articles
Masthead
Tip your editors
tips@spaceref.com
Senior Editor & Chief Architect:
Marc Boucher
Email | Twitter