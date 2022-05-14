The Namib Desert in Southern Namibia

Namib Desert

This portion of the Namib Desert in southern Namibia boasts some of the tallest dunes in the world attracting the attention of geologists for further study.

The International Space Station was orbiting 266 miles above the Atlantic Ocean at the time this photograph was taken.

