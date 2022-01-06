The Mid-Atlantic Snow Band As Seen From Space

After an unseasonably warm weekend in the eastern United States, a "Nor'easter" dumped a blanket of wet, heavy snow across the Mid-Atlantic region.

The Moderate Resolution Imaging Spectroradiometer (MODIS) on NASA's Terra satellite captured this image of the snow band on January 4, 2022. Parts of southern Virginia and southern Maryland saw some of the highest accumulations, with more than 14 inches (36 centimeters) falling in Spotsylvania, Stafford, and Calvert counties.

Some motorists were stranded overnight after accidents on Interstate 95 shut the highway down in both directions.

NASA Earth Observatory image by Joshua Stevens, using MODIS data from NASA EOSDIS LANCE and GIBS/Worldview. Story by Adam Voiland. Larger image



Please follow SpaceRef on Twitter and Like us on Facebook.