The Galápagos Islands Seen From Orbit

©ESA

The Galápagos Islands

Thomas Pesquet: The Galápagos Islands are famous for their wildlife and Charles Darwin who studied the area, as well being a poster for bio-diversity 🐢.

Today the #IUCNcongress kicks off partly in Marseille, driving action to protect biodiversity and also recover and rebuild nature's part in our planet before it is too late. The Galapagos Islands are also of volcanic origin, so a great fit for #VendrediVolcan.

Les îles Galápagos 🐢 célèbres pour leur biodiversité florissante qui a attiré jusqu'à Charles Darwin. Elles sont d'origine volcanique, idéal pour le #VendrediVolcan 👌 Le congrès de l'UICN démarre aujourd'hui à Marseille. Cette organisation consacrée à la conservation de la nature agit pour protéger la biodiversité, mais aussi pour l'aider à reprendre du terrain avant qu'il ne soit trop tard.

Credits: ESA/NASA-T. Pesquet Larger image

