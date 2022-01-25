The City Lights Of Northern Europe

A faint aurora and the Earth's atmospheric glow crown this night time photograph of Northern Europe, as the International Space Station orbited 262 miles above.

Prominent city lights include those of (from right to left) Berlin, Germany; Copenhagen, Denmark; and Oslo, Norway. At center, is the Baltic Sea separating the Scandinavian nations of Sweden and Finland from the Baltic states of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania.

iss066e116300 (Jan. 17, 2022) - larger image

