The Aral Sea Seen From Orbit

©ROSCOSMOS

Aral Sea

The Aral Sea, which has been shrinking since the 1960's due to agricultural activity, stretches from Uzbekistan in the south to Kazakhstan in the north and was pictured from the International Space Station as it orbited 264 miles above.

Credit: Roscosmos iss064e051072 (March 31, 2021) - larger image

