The Arabian Peninsula As Seen From Orbit

The Arabian Peninsula
Images of the Arabian Peninsula, captured by ESA astronaut Matthias Maurer on board the International Space Station.
Matthias posted these images to his social media channels on 30 January 2022 with the caption:
Seen from above, our Earth looks like a true work of art 🎨️ I took these colourful pictures of the Arabian Peninsula, but I also wonder what these shapes and lines in the desert are 🤔
ID: iss066e124529
Credit: ESA/NASA-M.Maurer
