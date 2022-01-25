South Florida As Seen From Orbit

An image of the coast of South Florida from Miami up to Cape Canaveral.

ESA astronaut Matthias Maurer posted this to his social media channels on Friday 21 January with the following caption. Dragon's departure was subsequently delayed due to adverse weather. It departed the Station Sunday 23 January.

"Tomorrow we say goodbye to the SpaceX Dragon cargo capsule that brought fresh supplies & science just before Christmas. It will splashdown off the coast of Florida with numerous experiments & samples on board - including cell cultures for Cytoskeleton."

ID: iss066e098198

Credit: ESA/NASA-M.Maurer

Larger image



