Sfax, Tunisia As Seen From Orbit

Thomas Pesquet: Sfax in Tunisia has an amazing geometric shape bringing all attention to the harbour and then bedazzling with the salt lakes and the Taparura development. Like a fly being drawn to a spider's web...

Sfax en Tunisie 🇹🇳 La géométrie de la ville est vraiment surprenante à observer, elle s'est développée de façon concentrique autour du port. Au sud, la couleur rose que vous commençez sans doute à reconnaître montre la présence de marais salants :)

Credits: ESA/NASA-T. Pesquet larger image



