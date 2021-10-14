Sfax, Tunisia As Seen From Orbit

  • Press Release - Source: ESA
  • Posted October 14, 2021 11:05 PM
  • Comments

©ESA

Thomas Pesquet: Sfax in Tunisia has an amazing geometric shape bringing all attention to the harbour and then bedazzling with the salt lakes and the Taparura development. Like a fly being drawn to a spider's web...

Sfax en Tunisie 🇹🇳 La géométrie de la ville est vraiment surprenante à observer, elle s'est développée de façon concentrique autour du port. Au sud, la couleur rose que vous commençez sans doute à reconnaître montre la présence de marais salants :)

Credits: ESA/NASA-T. Pesquet larger image

Please follow SpaceRef on Twitter and Like us on Facebook.


TAGS: Tunisia

FILED UNDER:

SOURCE: ESA Press Release





Kepler Communications - Aether
Baen Books - The Spacetime War by Les Johnson

 

Calendar

Events
Launches
Your Event

 

Recent Articles


Subscribe

Masthead

Tip your editors
tips@spaceref.com

Senior Editor & Chief Architect:
Marc Boucher
Email | Twitter

Editor-in-Chief:
Keith Cowing
Email | Twitter