Salt Flats In Makgadikgadi, Botswana As Seen From Space

Thomas Pesquet: Three zoom levels on a salt flat in Botswana, the amazing thing about #EarthArt and our planet is that there is so much to see on all levels.

Trois niveaux de zoom sur un marais salant au Botswana 🇧🇼 De près ou de loin et dans toutes les régions du monde (mais certaines plus que d'autres quand même ☺), il y a toujours des choses incroyables à observer sur notre planète.

Credits: ESA/NASA-T. Pesquet larger image

Please follow SpaceRef on Twitter and Like us on Facebook.