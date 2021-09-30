Salt Flats In Makgadikgadi, Botswana As Seen From Space

  • Press Release - Source: ESA
  • Posted September 30, 2021 9:25 PM
  • Comments

©ESA

Salt Flats In Makgadikgadi, Botswana

Thomas Pesquet: Three zoom levels on a salt flat in Botswana, the amazing thing about #EarthArt and our planet is that there is so much to see on all levels.

Trois niveaux de zoom sur un marais salant au Botswana 🇧🇼 De près ou de loin et dans toutes les régions du monde (mais certaines plus que d'autres quand même ☺), il y a toujours des choses incroyables à observer sur notre planète.

Credits: ESA/NASA-T. Pesquet larger image

Please follow SpaceRef on Twitter and Like us on Facebook.


TAGS: Botswana, Salt Flats In Makgadikgadi

FILED UNDER:

SOURCE: ESA Press Release





Kepler Communications - Aether
Baen Books - Going Interstellar edited by Les Johnson and Jack McDevitt
Wernher von Braun Memorial Symposium October 12-14, 2021

 

Calendar

Events
Launches
Your Event

 

Recent Articles


Subscribe

Masthead

Tip your editors
tips@spaceref.com

Senior Editor & Chief Architect:
Marc Boucher
Email | Twitter

Editor-in-Chief:
Keith Cowing
Email | Twitter