Orbital View Of The Atmospheric Plume From The Tonga Eruption

  • Press Release - Source: NASA
  • Posted January 20, 2022 11:26 PM
  • Comments

©NASA/HiRISE

Atmospheric Plume From The Tonga Eruption

The atmospheric plume from an underwater volcano eruption in the Pacific nation of Tonga is pictured from the International Space Station as it orbited 269 miles above the Pacific Ocean northwest of Auckland, New Zealand.

iss066e117997 (Jan. 16, 2022) --- Larger image

