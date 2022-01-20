Orbital View Of The Atmospheric Plume From The Tonga Eruption

©NASA/HiRISE
Atmospheric Plume From The Tonga Eruption
The atmospheric plume from an underwater volcano eruption in the Pacific nation of Tonga is pictured from the International Space Station as it orbited 269 miles above the Pacific Ocean northwest of Auckland, New Zealand.
iss066e117997 (Jan. 16, 2022) --- Larger image
