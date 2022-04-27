Orbital View Of Pingualuit Crater, Nunavik Province, Canada

In Nunavik Province, far northern Canada, the Pingualuit Crater is known as the "Crystal Eye" to the Inuit.

Once thought to be a possible diamond-bearing kimberlite pipe, the 3.5 km diameter circular structure is now known to be a meteor crater, formed about 1.4 million years ago.

The image was acquired October 1, 2021, covers an area of 14.9 by 15.2 km, and is located at 61.3 degrees north, 73.7 degrees west. https://photojournal.jpl.nasa.gov/catalog/PIA25276

Date Created: 2022-04-19

NASA ID: PIA25276 Larger image

