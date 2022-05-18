Orbital View Of Lakes In Uganda

©NASA

Orbital View Of Lakes In Uganda

Several bodies of water are pictured including Lake Albert (at lower left); and Lakes Kwania, Kyoga, and Kojweri (at center); and Lake Victoria (at bottom right); as the International Space Station orbited 261 miles above Uganda.

iss067e033563 (May 3, 2022) --- Larger image

