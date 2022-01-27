Orbital View Of Athens Under Snow

©NASA

Athens Under Snow

An unusual snowstorm has blanketed parts of Turkey and Greece, causing power cuts and chaos on the roads and flight cancellations.

The difference that this severe Mediterranean snowstorm has made to the Greek capital is clear to see. Heavy snow fell here for more than 12 hours on 24 January, leaving thousands of motorists stranded on the Attiki Odos motorway, with those not rescued having to cope with temperatures as low as -14°C as night fell. The Greek government declared a two-day public holiday after the snowstorm.

