  June 9, 2022
Maludam National Park in East Malaysia

Maludam National Park in East Malaysia is composed of low-lying forests and several rivers that empty into the South China Sea.

The International Space Station was orbiting 261 miles above the Maludam Peninsula when this photograph was taken.

