©NASA
Maludam National Park in East Malaysia
Maludam National Park in East Malaysia is composed of low-lying forests and several rivers that empty into the South China Sea.
The International Space Station was orbiting 261 miles above the Maludam Peninsula when this photograph was taken.
iss067e119830 (June 7, 2022) - larger image
