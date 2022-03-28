London From Orbit At Night

  Press Release - Source: NASA
  Posted March 28, 2022 11:32 PM
  • Comments

©NASA

London,

The city of London, UK, at night captured by ESA astronaut Matthias Maurer.

Matthias posted these images to his social media on 26 March 2022 with the caption

I can often tell where we're flying over during night passes by the shape and distribution of lights. Here we have London 🇬🇧, and I think that's The Hague 🇳🇱. But, pretty as it is, there is a darker side to all this light. Excessive use of artificial light can actually have serious environmental consequences for humans, wildlife, and climate. That's why I'm also looking forward to #EarthHour at 20:30 CET tonight. I'm going to try and spot the difference if I can. Will you switch off your lights? 💡🌍

Credit: NASA/ESA-M.Maurer
ID: iss066e123489
Larger image

