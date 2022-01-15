Lago Argentino - Perito Moreno Glacier - Patagonia - Viewed From Orbit

Images of Patagonia in South America, captured by ESA astronaut Matthias Maurer on board the International Space Station.

Matthias posted these images to his social media channels on 10 January 2022 with the caption: Chile and Patagonia were among my first images of Earth from space and it seems we're often flying over South America when I have a camera in my hand, but can't say I'm upset. Such beautiful landscapes and I think my photography skills may even be improving. What do you think? 😉

ID: iss066e098943 Credit: ESA/NASA-M.Maurer Larger image



