Gulf Of Morbihan, France As Seen From Space

Thomas Pesquet: The Gulf of Morbihan, France, I will miss seeing it from space, but I will try to visit - again - when I am back on Earth!

Legend has it that there are as many islands in the gulf as there are days in the year. Spaceflight and science has taken the mystique out of legends and we can confirm that there are much less in reality 😊

Le Golfe du Morbihan. Cette vue depuis l'espace annonce la France, et elle va clairement me manquer... il faudra se consoler en visitant la région depuis le sol 😉 La légende raconte qu'il y a autant d'îles dans ce golf que de jours dans l'année, et j'ai le regret de vous annoncer que ni la science, ni le vol spatial habité ne confirment cette histoire

Credits: ESA/NASA-T. Pesquet Larger image

