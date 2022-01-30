GOES-T Prepared For Launch

NOAA's Geostationary Operational Environmental Satellite-T (GOES-T) is in view alongside its banner inside the Astrotech Space Operations facility in Titusville, Florida, on Jan. 20, 2022.

GOES-T is scheduled to launch on March 1, 2022, atop a United Launch Alliance (ULA) Atlas V 541 rocket from Space Launch Complex 41 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. GOES-T is the third satellite in the GOES-R series that will continue to help meteorologists observe and predict local weather events that affect public safety. The launch is being managed by NASA's Launch Services Program based at Kennedy Space Center in Florida, America's multi-user spaceport.

Photo credit: NASA/Ben Smegelsky KSC-20220120-PH-JBS01_0112 Larger image

