GOES-T Prepared For Launch

  • Press Release - Source: NASA
  • Posted January 30, 2022 10:07 PM
  • Comments

©NASA

GOES-T

NOAA's Geostationary Operational Environmental Satellite-T (GOES-T) is in view alongside its banner inside the Astrotech Space Operations facility in Titusville, Florida, on Jan. 20, 2022.

GOES-T is scheduled to launch on March 1, 2022, atop a United Launch Alliance (ULA) Atlas V 541 rocket from Space Launch Complex 41 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. GOES-T is the third satellite in the GOES-R series that will continue to help meteorologists observe and predict local weather events that affect public safety. The launch is being managed by NASA's Launch Services Program based at Kennedy Space Center in Florida, America's multi-user spaceport.

Photo credit: NASA/Ben Smegelsky KSC-20220120-PH-JBS01_0112 Larger image

Please follow SpaceRef on Twitter and Like us on Facebook.


TAGS: GOES-T

FILED UNDER:

SOURCE: NASA Press Release





Kepler Communications - Aether - Unbound Connectivity to your on-orbit assets
Stolen Skies by Tim Powers - Baen Books
Don’t Blow Yourself Up - The Further True Adventures and Travails of the Rocket Boy of October Sky By Homer Hickam

 

Calendar

Events
Launches
Your Event

 

Recent Articles


Subscribe

Masthead

Tip your editors
tips@spaceref.com

Senior Editor & Chief Architect:
Marc Boucher
Email | Twitter

Editor-in-Chief:
Keith Cowing
Email | Twitter