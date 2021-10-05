Global Future Council on Space Report: Space for Net Zero

©World Economic Forum

Climate change is one of the greatest global challenges. The accumulation of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere, particularly from anthropogenic emissions, is changing Earth's climate at an unprecedented rate.

Space capabilities - notably hundreds of satellites monitoring Earth systems - are critical to achieving net-zero greenhouse gas emissions and thus mitigating some of the worst effects of climate change. Published by the World Economic Forum Global Future Council on Space, the White Paper, "Space and Net Zero", examines the role of space technologies in getting to net zero.

It also advocates for an Earth Operations Centre, loosely modelled on space mission control centres, to leverage data, expertise and capabilities, and ultimately help succeed in meeting the climate change challenge.

Full report

Please follow SpaceRef on Twitter and Like us on Facebook.


TAGS: World Economic Forum

FILED UNDER:

SOURCE: World Economic Forum





Kepler Communications - Aether
Baen Books - Going Interstellar edited by Les Johnson and Jack McDevitt
Wernher von Braun Memorial Symposium October 12-14, 2021

 

Calendar

Events
Launches
Your Event

 

Recent Articles


Subscribe

Masthead

Tip your editors
tips@spaceref.com

Senior Editor & Chief Architect:
Marc Boucher
Email | Twitter

Editor-in-Chief:
Keith Cowing
Email | Twitter