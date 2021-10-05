Global Future Council on Space Report: Space for Net Zero

Climate change is one of the greatest global challenges. The accumulation of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere, particularly from anthropogenic emissions, is changing Earth's climate at an unprecedented rate.

Space capabilities - notably hundreds of satellites monitoring Earth systems - are critical to achieving net-zero greenhouse gas emissions and thus mitigating some of the worst effects of climate change. Published by the World Economic Forum Global Future Council on Space, the White Paper, "Space and Net Zero", examines the role of space technologies in getting to net zero.

It also advocates for an Earth Operations Centre, loosely modelled on space mission control centres, to leverage data, expertise and capabilities, and ultimately help succeed in meeting the climate change challenge.

Full report

