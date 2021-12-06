Garden Island, Lake Michigan, As Seen From Space

Thomas Pesquet: It's the weekend and because we missed the Summer on Earth I went looking for some sunshine to break through the bleak November day.

Garden Island is in the north of Lake Michigan and it is probably quite cold there now too, but the Sun was definitely shining when I took the picture in July. Note the lakes in the island in the lake 😃

C'est le week-end et ayant raté l'été, j'ai envie de soleil dans la grisaille de novembre. L'avantage c'est que j'ai à ma disposition quelques photos de voyage pour me dépayser... allez on commence avec la possibilité d'une île Garden Island se trouve au nord du Lac Michigan, et elle contient elle-même des lacs. Une île photogénique dont les plages blanches semblent la découper de l'eau ✂️

Credits: ESA/NASA-T. Pesquet Larger image



