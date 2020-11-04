Earth Observing Freilich Spacecraft Prepared For Launch

Airbus Defence and Space technicians position the Sentinel-6 Michael Freilich spacecraft for fueling inside SpaceX's Payload Processing Facility at Vandenberg Air Force Base (VAFB) in California on Oct. 22, 2020.

The mission is an international collaboration and will be the first of two satellites launched to continue observing changes in Earth's sea levels for at least the next decade. The Sentinel-6 Michael Freilich satellite is scheduled to launch from VAFB atop a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket. NASA's Launch Services Program at Kennedy Space Center in Florida is responsible for launch management. Photo credit: USAF 30th Space Wing/Mike Peterson

KSC-20201022-PH-MNP01_0003 Larger image

