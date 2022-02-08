Images of coral islands in the Bahamas, captured by ESA astronaut Matthias Maurer on board the International Space Station.

Matthias posted these images to his social media channels on 26 January 2022 with the caption:

Coral reefs in the Bahamas 🌊️ Seeing these beautiful islands reminds me of my NASA NEEMO training where we spent 16 days in an underwater habitat off the coast of Florida. During NEEMO I had the extreme close-up as we studied coral replanting and took samples of affected corals. From space I see the (very) big picture. Both views are extremely important to understand the complexity of coral reef ecosystems and how we can protect them.

ID: iss066e098268

Credit: ESA/NASA-M.Maurer



