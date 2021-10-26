Clouds And Oceans Seen From Orbit

Thomas Pesquet: Nice clouds and oceans. These views are probably the views we see the most from our 400 km high outpost.

Our planet is mostly... water with sprinklings of clouds. As land-lubbers and a few people on ships and in spaceships we tend to forget how much of Earth is not earth!

Des nuages sur l'océan. Un arrière plan très commun dans l'ISS, c'est sans doute celui qu'on voit le plus du haut de nos 400 km d'altitude, et pourtant je ne m'en lasse pas. Depuis l'ISS, difficile d'oublier que la terre est majoritairement couverte d'eau (et par conséquent bien mal nommée 😉) !

Credits: ESA/NASA-T. Pesquet Larger image

Please follow SpaceRef on Twitter and Like us on Facebook.