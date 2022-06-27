Chile's Parinacota And Pomerape Stratovolcanoes As Seen From Orbit

©ESA
Parinacota And Pomerape Stratovolcanoes
The Parinacota and Pomerape stratovolcanoes (top to bottom) are pictured from the International Space Station as it orbited 263 miles above the South American nation of Chile.
Parinacota is a dormant volcano on the Chile-Bolivia border and its peak is about 20,800 feet. Pomerape, last active over 100,000 years ago, is also on the Chile- Bolivia border with an elevation of about 20,600 feet. At top left, is Chungará Lake in northern Chile which rests about 14,800 feet above sea level.
iss067e147189 (June 21, 2022) - https://www.flickr.com/photos/nasa2explore/52176411372/
