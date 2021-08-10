Cubesats Installed In Artemis 1 Orion Stage Adapter

Cubesats Installed In Artemis 1 Orion Stage Adapter

Small satellites, called CubeSats, are shown secured inside NASA's Orion stage adapter at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Aug. 5, 2021.

Technicians from Exploration Ground Systems and Jacobs teams are working with developers of the shoebox-sized secondary payloads as they undergo final processing.

The ring-shaped stage adapter will be connected to the Space Launch System's Interim Cryogenic Propulsion Stage, and the Orion spacecraft will be secured on top. The CubeSats will conduct a variety of science experiments and technology demonstrations that will expand our knowledge of the lunar surface during the Artemis I mission.

NASA/Cory Huston KSC-20210805-PH-CSH01_0003

