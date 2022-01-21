Video: ESA/World Economic Forum Panel Discussion And Call With Matthias Maurer

©ESA
Call With Matthias Maurer
Watch the replay of 'Live from Space: The Next Frontier for Knowledge and Action'.
ESA astronaut Matthias Maurer, live from the from the International Space Station discussed with a panel of prominent experts and industry leaders, including ESA's Director General Josef Aschbacher, about how space research can improve life on our planet.
Matthias Maurer segment starts at 34:30
