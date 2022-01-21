Video: ESA/World Economic Forum Panel Discussion And Call With Matthias Maurer

  • Press Release - Source: ESA
  • Posted January 21, 2022 11:34 AM
  • Comments

©ESA

Call With Matthias Maurer

Watch the replay of 'Live from Space: The Next Frontier for Knowledge and Action'.

ESA astronaut Matthias Maurer, live from the from the International Space Station discussed with a panel of prominent experts and industry leaders, including ESA's Director General Josef Aschbacher, about how space research can improve life on our planet.

Matthias Maurer segment starts at 34:30


Please follow SpaceRef on Twitter and Like us on Facebook.


TAGS: Call With Matthias Maurer

FILED UNDER:

SOURCE: ESA Press Release




Kepler Communications - Aether - Unbound Connectivity to your on-orbit assets
Stolen Skies by Tim Powers - Baen Books
Don’t Blow Yourself Up - The Further True Adventures and Travails of the Rocket Boy of October Sky By Homer Hickam

 

Calendar

Events
Launches
Your Event

 

Recent Articles


Subscribe

Masthead

Tip your editors
tips@spaceref.com

Senior Editor & Chief Architect:
Marc Boucher
Email | Twitter

Editor-in-Chief:
Keith Cowing
Email | Twitter