The DEMO-2 Crew Is Getting Ready To Fly

NASA astronauts Douglas Hurley (left) and Robert Behnken (right) participate in a dress rehearsal for launch at the agency's Kennedy Space Center in Florida on May 23, 2020, ahead of NASA's SpaceX Demo-2 mission to the International Space Station.

Demo-2 will serve as an end-to-end flight test of SpaceX's crew transportation system, providing valuable data toward NASA certifying the system for regular, crewed missions to the orbiting laboratory under the agency's Commercial Crew Program. Liftoff is targeted for 4:33 p.m. EDT on Wednesday, May 27.

Photo credit: NASA/Kim Shiflett Larger image https://www.flickr.com/photos/nasakennedy/49928071692/

Please follow SpaceRef on Twitter and Like us on Facebook.