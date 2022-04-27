SpaceX Crew-4 Falcon 9 Rocket Awaits Launch

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket with the company's Crew Dragon spacecraft onboard is seen at sunrise on the launch pad at Launch Complex 39A as preparations continue for the Crew-4 mission, Tuesday, April 26, 2022, at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

NASA's SpaceX Crew-4 mission is the fourth crew rotation mission of the SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft and Falcon 9 rocket to the International Space Station as part of the agency's Commercial Crew Program. NASA astronauts Kjell Lindgren, Robert Hines, Jessica Watkins, and ESA (European Space Agency) astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti are scheduled to launch on no earlier than April 27, from Launch Complex 39A at the Kennedy Space Center.

Photo Credit: (NASA/Joel Kowsky) Date Created: 2022-04-26 NASA ID: NHQ202204260004



