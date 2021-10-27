SpaceX Crew-3 Falcon 9 Rocket Rolls Out To The Launch Pad

  • Press Release - Source: NASA
  • Posted October 27, 2021 11:27 PM
  • Comments

©NASA

SpaceX Crew-3 Falcon 9 Rocket

NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 mission is the third crew rotation mission of the SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft and Falcon 9 rocket to the International Space Station as part of the agency's Commercial Crew Program.

Chari, Marshburn, Barron, Maurer are scheduled to launch at Oct. 31 at 2:21 a.m. ET, from Launch Complex 39A at the Kennedy Space Center.

nhq202110260006 (Oct. 26, 2021) --- Photo Credit: NASA/Joel Kowsky Larger image

Please follow SpaceRef on Twitter and Like us on Facebook.


TAGS: SpaceX Crew-3 Falcon 9 Rocket

FILED UNDER:

SOURCE: NASA Press Release




Kepler Communications - Aether
Baen Books - The Spacetime War by Les Johnson

 

Calendar

Events
Launches
Your Event

 

Recent Articles


Subscribe

Masthead

Tip your editors
tips@spaceref.com

Senior Editor & Chief Architect:
Marc Boucher
Email | Twitter

Editor-in-Chief:
Keith Cowing
Email | Twitter